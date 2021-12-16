Campus Reform | WATCH: Asking Students If ‘Frosty the Snowman’ Is Inclusive Enough
WATCH: Asking Students If ‘Frosty the Snowman’ Is Inclusive Enough

Campus Reform’s Logan Dubil interviewed students at the University of Pittsburgh about whether or not the classic Christmas song ‘Frosty the Snowman’ was inclusive enough.

Logan Dubil '23 | Pennsylvania Campus Correspondent
Thursday, December 16, 2021 4:15 PM

With Christmas quickly approaching, holiday songs have made their way back to the radio. But in today’s hyper-politically correct culture, some of these songs could be viewed as problematic.

Campus Reform’s Logan Dubil interviewed students at the University of Pittsburgh about the fact that the classic tune "Frosty the Snowman" assumes Frosty’s pronouns, and fails to consider the possibility of Frosty choosing to be non-binary or gender non-conforming. 

The majority of students were receptive to the idea that the song fails to be gender inclusive. 

“I haven’t thought of that, but I definitely do agree,” one student said.

Another told Dubil that “saying man versus woman can definitely exclude people.”

Other students explained how they themselves do not take offense to the song, but how they also could see how others might. 

“I guess I can see how people might be offended by a snowman not being too inclusive, but personally it’s not a very big issue in my mind,” a student said. 

Watch the full video above to see their reactions.

Follow the interviewer on Twitter: @logandubil




