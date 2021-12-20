Blame COVID? Today's graduation ceremony is canceled for Maryland students.

University of Maryland at College Park has canceled Monday’s winter graduation ceremony due to COVID-19 concerns.

On Wednesday, the university announced an increase in confirmed cases on campus, though the number was “relatively low a community [its] size,” Spyridon S. Marinopoulos, the director of the University Health Center, wrote in the statement.

Marinopoulos also confirmed that a high percentage of the campus is fully vaccinated and diligently wears KN95 masks.

UMD President Darryll J. Pines announced the cancellation in a letter Thursday. The document also stated that graduation ceremonies scheduled for tomorrow and Wednesday were also canceled.

Pines reported “98 positive cases from university testing plus an additional 12 self-reported cases” in his letter, referring to statistics from the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.

University of Maryland Director of Communications Natifia Mullings confirmed to Campus Reform that all graduates will be invited to participate in the spring ceremony and that a video message will be sent to all graduates the evening of the original ceremony.

The Health Center deferred to the University for comment.