FL public university employees overwhelmingly donate to Democratic candidates

Campus Reform analyzed FEC reports detailing Florida public university employees' contributions to federal candidates in the 2020 cycle.

In total, Democrats received $4,596,463.23 from employees at Florida’s top 10 public universities. That number represents 93% of total donations.

Below is the breakdown from the lowest to highest percentage of all donations going to Democratic candidates:





10. Florida Atlantic University

At Florida Atlantic University, faculty donated $162,115.27 towards political campaigns during the 2020 cycle. Democrats received $136,138.79, or 83.97%, of the donations. Republicans received $25976.48, or 16.03%, of the donations.

Democrats at FAU contributed primarily through ActBlue, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the Democratic National Committee, Biden for President, and Friends of Andrew Yang.

Republicans at FAU contributed primarily through WinRed, the Republican National Committee, Donald J. Trump for President Inc., Trump Make America Great Again Committee, and Marco Rubio for Senate.





9. University of West Florida

At University of West Florida, faculty donated $21,397.74 to political campaigns during the 2020 cycle. Democrats received $18,243.29, or 85.26%, of the donations. Republicans received $3,154.45, or 14.75%, of the donations.

Democrats at UWF contributed primarily through ActBlue, Biden for President, Bernie 2020, Warren for President, Inc., and friends of Andrew Yang.

Republicans at UWF contributed through WinRed, Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., Trump Make America Great Again Committee, National Republican Senate Committee, and the Republican National Committee.





8. University of North Florida

At University of North Florida, faculty donated $70,636.73 to political campaigns during the 2020 cycle. Democrats received $60,955.1, or 86.29%, of the donations. Republicans received $9,681.63, or 13.71% of the donations.

Democrats at UNF contributed primarily through Warren for President, Biden for President, ActBlue, Bernie 2020, and Schiff for Congress.

Republicans at UNF contributed primarily through WinRed, Trump Make America Great Again Committee, Republican National Committee, National Republican Senate Committee, and Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.





7. University of South Florida

At the University of South Florida, faculty donated a total of $280789.17 to political campaigns during the 2020 cycle. Democrats received $251,951.00, or 89.73%, of the donations. Republicans received $28,838.17, or 10.27%, of the donations.

Democrats at USF contributed primarily through Win The Era PAC, Warren for President, Biden Victory fund, the Democratic National Committee, and ActBlue.

Republicans at USF contributed primarily through WinRed, Trump Make America Great Again Committee, National Republican Senate Committee, Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., and Friends of Neal Dunn.





6. Florida International University

At Florida International University, faculty donated a total of $260,599.31 to political campaigns during the 2020 cycle. Democrats received $239,382.23, or 91.85%, of the donations. Republicans received $21,217.08, or 8.15%, of the donations.

Democrats at USF contributed primarily through Win The Era PAC, Warren for President, Inc., Bernie 2020, ActBlue, and Biden for President.

Republicans at USF contributed primarily through WinRed, Donald J. Trump for President, Trump Make America Great Again Committee, National Republican Senate Committee, and Team Graham, Inc.





5. University of Central Florida

At University of Central Florida, faculty donated a total of $177,667.51 to political campaigns during the 2020 cycle. Democrats received $163,386.89, or 91.96%, of the donations. Republicans received $14,280.62, or 8.04%, of the donations.

Democrats at UCF contributed primarily through ActBlue, Bernie 2020, Biden for President, Stephanie Murphy for Congress, and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Republicans at UCF contributed primarily through Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., National Republican Senate Committee, Republican Jewish Coalition- Political Action Committee, Trump Make America Great Again Committee, and WinRed.





4. University of Florida

At University of Florida, faculty donated a total of $3,628,216.02 to political campaigns during the 2020 cycle. Democrats received $3,399,269.98, or 93.69%, of the donations. Republicans received $228,946.04, or 6.31%, of the donations.

Democrats at UF contributed primarily through Win the Era PAC, Warren for President, Inc., Warnock for Georgia, Stop Republicans, and the Biden Victory Fund.

Republicans at UF contributed primarily through WinRed, Trump Make American Great Again Committee, Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., National Republican Senate Committee, and the Republican National Committee.





3. Florida State University

At Florida State University, faculty donated $152,633.76 to political campaigns during the 2020 cycle. Democrats received $144,446.48, or 94.64%, of the donations. Republicans received $8,187.28, or 5.36%, of the donations.

Democrats at FSU contributed primarily through Bernie 2020, Warren for President, Inc., ActBlue, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, and Biden for President.

Republicans at FSU contributed primarily through WinRed, Trump Make America Great Again, the National Republican Senate Committee, Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., and the Republican National Committee.





2. Florida Gulf Coast University

At Florida Gulf Coast University, faculty donated $40,965.77 to political campaigns during the 2020 cycle. Democrats received $39,205.47, or 95.7%, of the donations. Republicans received $1,760.3, or 4.3%, of the donations.

Democrats at FGCU contributed primarily through ActBlue, Bernie 2020, Biden for President, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, and Warren for President, Inc.

Republicans at FGCU contributed primarily through WinRed and Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.





1. Florida A&M University

At Florida A&M University, faculty donated $145,144.75 to political campaigns during the 2020 cycle. Democrats received $143,484, or 98.86%, of the donations. Republicans received $1,660.75, or 1.14%, of the donations.

Republicans at this school received the smallest support of Florida’s Major public schools.

Democrats contributed primarily through ActBlue, Biden for President, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Kamala Harris for the People, and Stop Republicans.

Republicans contributed primarily through WinRed and Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.