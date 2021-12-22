UNH mandates regular testing for all—even the vaccinated

The University of New Hampshire will be requiring weekly COVID-19 tests for all students, students, faculty, and staff in the upcoming semester. Unvaccinated students will be required to test twice as often as vaccinated students

An email dispatched by Dean of the University of New Hampshire Law School Megan Carpenter on Friday and obtained by Campus Reform details the college’s plans to address the “Omicron variant”.

As detailed in the email from Carpenter, law students, faculty, and staff will be required to submit a negative Coronavirus test upon arrival in the first week.

Students arriving to begin early spring courses will need to have a negative test confirmed right before the beginning of their classes on Jan 10.

For students returning in the following week, “arrival testing” will be available for those who “interrupted their scheduled testing over the winter break due to travel off campus.”

If students are unable to participate, a negative test result will be required five days in advance. Any students that have obtained a positive confirmation for Coronavirus over winter break are to register with the school through a medical portal.

Even for vaccinated students, the University of New Hampshire as of Jan. 17, will require weekly testing

For students unable to present documented proof of vaccination, testing will be required twice per week.

In the same email, Carpenter asked students to submit evidence of both a vaccine and booster shot to a UNH medical portal.

This trend is not uncommon among American universities demanding booster vaccinations with verification of their inoculation.

Campus Reform reached out to UNH for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.

Follow @realjmferguson on twitter











