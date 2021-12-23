WATCH: The left wants to cancel Christmas as we know it

On this week’s episode of the Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Reporter Alexa Schwerha takes a sleigh ride back through the years to recap the craziest incidents of liberal bias during the Christmas season.

One Columbia University professor called for the removal of the Rockefeller Christmas tree in 2020 because it represents American “exceptionalism”, despite the origins of the tree depicting a bright moment in a time of American hardship.

Additionally, the newest member of the Campus Reform news team, reporter Peter Cordi, joined the show to discuss if Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is becoming a “queer icon”.

Lastly, Schwerha discusses a 2020 story at Marietta College where a Diversity and Inclusion Office at Marietta College was tossed out after students complained it included statements such as “White lives matter,” “straight lives matter,” and “male lives matter,” in addition to their respective opposites.

“It seems to be ‘inclusivity’ is only okay when it is referring to the left,” Schwerha said. “The removal of the tree because ‘inclusion’ was ‘offensive’ is hypocritical, and downright exclusive to the students it pertains to on campus.”

