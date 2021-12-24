VIDEO: Author Scott Powell:'The true story of America' is an 'incredible story'





Campus Reform reporter Ophelie Jacobson spoke with author Scott Powell about his new book titled Rediscovering America: How the National Holidays Tell an Amazing Story about Who We Are. The book is set to release on March 8, 2022.

According to the book’s description, it tells the story “about the hidden hand of a purposeful historical development where the main actors are colorful characters, participating in an American drama of little known but remarkable events where overcoming incredible odds of failure is more unbelievable and engaging than fiction.”

Powell told Jacobson that readers “can expect a very unusual history book," which focuses on America’s national holidays.

Powell said that if the Left is successful in tearing down these national holidays, America will be “left with very little.”

“No civilization, no country, no nation can survive without some appreciation from where it came,” Powell said. “We all stand on the shoulders of those who came before us. So if you undermine the holidays...the holidays basically represent the history of America.”

Jacobson asked Powell about different themes that Campus Reform has been tracking on college campuses, such as Critical Race Theory, revisionist history, and anti-American sentiment, and how his book counters those trends.

“It [my book] simply tells the true story of America. It's an incredible story. It's unbelievable,” Powell said. “What I sought to achieve was to tell the reader from the very beginning of the country, highlight what was important about the transitions that America made and why our country is unique.”

To watch the full interview with Powell, click here.

Follow the author of this article on Twitter: @opheliejacobson



