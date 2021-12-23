Here are the Confucius Institutes that closed in 2021

Campus Reform reports on the influence the Chinese government exerts on American higher education through its Confucius Institutes.

Below is a list of Confucius Institutes that closed on American college campuses in 2021.





George Washington University

George Washington University closed its Confucius Institute on June 30.

The closure followed a combined effort among the College Republicans and the College Democrats, with the two organizations sending a co-written letter to the administration encouraging them to end their affiliation with the Institute.





Tufts University

Following pushback from the student body, Tufts University closed the doors on its Confucius Institute in September.

The student organization in charge, Students for a Free Tibet, held a number of protests demanding the University end its relationship with the Chinese Communist Party.





Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M closed its Confucius Institute after being faced with pressure from federal and state lawmakers.

The effort began in September 2020 as Representative Mo Brooks (R-AL) called on both Alabama A&M and Troy University, specifically, to shut down their institutes.





University of Nebraska-Lincoln

University of Nebraska-Lincoln linked the closing of their Confucius Institute to budget concerns.

The Institute, which opened in 2007, officially announced that the process to close the doors on the partnership would be completed by “the end of the year.”





Michigan State University, University of South Carolina, Colorado State University

All three universities pledged to end their support of Confucius Institutes and shutter the doors before the end of 2021.

Michigan State operated the branch of the Chinese Communist Party beginning in 2006, but made the decision to end the relationship due to “uncertainty of support from the federal level.”

Colorado State parroted similar concerns, citing the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act that would restrict access to research funding from the Department of Defense to institutions who continue to operate a Confucius Institute.