Campus Profile: Grove City College
Grove City College is a private university in Pennsylvania. Around 2,300 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Alexander Hamilton Society
College Republicans
Life Advocates
Shalom Israel
Students for Liberty
Liberal Organizations:
College Democrats
COVID-19:
Grove City College is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students, faculty, and staff.
