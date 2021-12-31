Campus Reform | Campus Profile: Grove City College
Campus Profile: Grove City College

Grove City College is a private university in Pennsylvania. Around 2,300 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Alexis Purpura | Florida Campus Correspondent
Friday, December 31, 2021 1:30 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Official Political Student Organizations:



Conservative Organizations: 

Alexander Hamilton Society

College Republicans

Life Advocates

Shalom Israel

Students for Liberty

 

Liberal Organizations: 

College Democrats


COVID-19:

Grove City College is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students, faculty, and staff.

 

Stories by Campus Reform about Grove City College:


List: Top 50 conservative colleges

Researchers from two conservative organizations compiled a list of the top 50 most conservative colleges across the country. Hillsdale College in Michigan ranked as #1 on the list.


Western Civ in the Crosshairs—and A Glimmer of Hope

Students at Indiana University-Bloomington recently went into panic mode at the sight of a Dominican friar, whom they mistook for a Ku Klux Klan member. Funny? Yes, but also sad. It is a further sign of the state of our universities, and what is and isn’t being taught.


Rest in peace, Walter E. Williams

Walter Williams, an American economist and academic, passed away in December. He was 84. Williams made countless contributions to the discussion of the government's role in the American economy.

