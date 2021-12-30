Medical student wants more curriculum on abortion. Here are the reactions.

In a recent article, Kalin Gregory-Davis, a fourth-year medical student at the University of Vermont in the Larner College of Medicine, expressed for her desire for abortions to “occup[y] more of the curriculum.”

Gregory-Davis, who spoke with VTDigger this past semester, has “served as president of the board of Medical Students for Choice at UVM,” according to the article. This position allowed her to give other students the chance to participate in “film screenings, discussion groups and supplemental learning opportunities.”

Delaney Courcelle, a student at UVM, told Campus Reform that it is “incredibly concerning that a student would request abortion training.”

“It makes me think about how far people need to go before they realize the horror of what abortion really is,” Courcelle said.

“Part of the reason [Gregory-Davis] decided to attend medical school in Vermont is that the state is unlikely to limit abortion access,” the article explains.

Campus Reform reached out to the university, a public institution, to get its position on increasing abortion-related opportunities within the medical school.

In response, Lauren MacAfee, M.D., assistant professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences at the Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont, provided a statement.

“We will continue to provide evidence-based, patient-centered care for the patients that we serve and will continue to optimize every opportunity available for our learners,” the statement reads. “We are going to continue to do what we have been doing – learners will be able to choose not to participate in care that conflicts with their values/beliefs.”

Campus Reform reached out to Kalin Gregory-Davis for comment but did not receive a response.





