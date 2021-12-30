5 times campus leftists expressed anti-American sentiments in 2021

Campus Reform’s reporting on higher education covers how anti-American sentiment is embedded in universities' curricula and programming, as well as students' activities.

1. Leftist Thanksgiving event asked students 'what America should do in place of this celebration'

During a leftist Thanksgiving event, students were asked “what America should do in place of this celebration.” The University at Buffalo’s Intercultural and Diversity Center hosted the event to discuss the “real history of Thanksgiving.”

“The essence of the event was fundamentally anti-American and full of inaccurate history to further their agenda,” one attendee told Campus Reform. “The event only showed leftist arguments, and when I asked them to back up their historical claims with facts, they continued to make faulty historical claims.”





2. EXCLUSIVE: Professor calls Americans 'the hands...holding the bloody knife that has wounded the USA' in graphic class assignment

A professor at the University of Wisconsin - Stout created an assignment filled with liberal bias, graphic images, and expletives.

In one section, he wrote, “Our democracy and all citizens are the hands that are holding the bloody knife that has wounded the USA."





3. 'Harmful language alert’ appears near founding documents on National Archives website

In tune with universities, which began assigning trigger warnings years ago, the National Archives placed ‘harmful language alerts’ on founding documents.

The alert is present on the Declaration of Independence, Constitution, and Bill of Rights. Viewers may click the alert to view a National Archives and Records Administration statement, which explains that the agency’s online catalog contains “some content that may be harmful or difficult to view.”





4. Profs blame 9/11 on US foreign policy, racism at event featuring speakers with ties to terrorists

Rutgers University and San Francisco State University sponsored a 9/11 virtual event featuring speakers with ties to terrorists. The event was titled, “Whose Narrative? 20 Years Since 9/11 2001.” Speakers blame America for the 9/11 attacks.

University of California Los Angeles history professor Robin Kelley explained that 9/11 was a “manifestation of U.S. empire and the racism that undergirds it.”





5. Radical students destroy 9/11 flag displays across country

As some college students across the United States commemorated the twentieth anniversary of 9/11 on their campuses, others subsequently destroyed their displays.

Members of Young America’s Foundation at Washington University in St. Louis placed 2,977 American flags on campus to honor the lives lost in the terrorist attacks. However, Fadel Alkilani, who serves as a student senator at the university, was caught later collecting the flags in garbage bags.