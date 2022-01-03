Campus Reform | Here are universities starting 2022 online
Here are universities starting 2022 online

Campus Reform is monitoring the colleges and universities starting 2022 online.

The list includes UCLA, Stanford, Harvard, Emerson, and others.

Antoinette Aho '26 | California Campus Correspondent
Monday, January 3, 2022 3:20 PM

Campus Reform is monitoring the colleges and universities starting the 2022 academic year online. 

These institutions are imposing the changes due to the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. 

Seven out of the 10 University of California chancellors decided to begin the winter quarter remotely. This includes UC DavisIrvineLos AngelesRiversideSan DiegoSanta Barbara, and Santa Cruz

The university system also mandated booster shots to be considered fully vaccinated. 

[RELATED: NV lawmakers reverse state-wide vaccine requirement for college students]

UC Berkeley and Merced operate on a semester schedule. UC Berkeley will resume in-person classes as intended for the upcoming semester, while Merced has not announced 2022 plans. 

In a statement to chancellors, the President of the UC System, Dr. Michael Drake stated, “Given the differences in local conditions and campus operations across the university, the length of this remote instruction period may vary from campus to campus.” 

Five Ivy League schools announced plans to begin 2022 online, including Cornell University which experienced a spike in positive cases at the end of the fall quarter, Harvard University, the University of PennsylvaniaYale University, and Columbia University. Barnard College, which is affiliated with Columbia University, will also start online. 

[RELATED: Rice University discovers false positive COVID tests after moving classes online]

Stanford University also announced a two-week plan for remote classes, along with George Washington UniversityNorthwestern University, and Emerson College. The University of Illinois at Chicago will also remain remote for two weeks, whereas UI Urbana-Champaign announced plans for only one week. Kean University will remain remote until January 30.

Trinity University has extended winter break due to COVID-19 concerns and will postpone all classes until January 31.

Campus Reform reached out to each university mentioned for comment; this article will be updated accordingly.

