DeSantis, Noem offer legislation banning Critical Race Theory in public universities

Both Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem have announced legislation last month that will ban the teaching of Critical Race Theory at public schools and universities in their states.

If passed in Florida, the Stop the Wrongs to our Kids and Employees (W.O.K.E.) Act would “give business, employees, children and families tools to fight back against woke indoctrination.”

"“We won’t allow Florida tax dollars to be spent teaching kids to hate our country or to hate each other," DeSantis said in a statement. "Finally, we must protect Florida workers against the hostile work environment that is created when large corporations force their employees to endure CRT-inspired ‘training’ and indoctrination.”

In June, Florida's State Board of Education banned the teaching of Critical Race Theory in public K-12 schools.

If Noem’s bill passes, it would ban any teaching that any “race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin is inherently superior or inferior” or any teaching that makes students “feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress because of their race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin.”

The bill also bans professors from teaching that “individuals, by virtue of race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin, are inherently responsible for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin.”

Noem said in a public statement that students should not "be taught the false and divisive message that they are responsible for the shortcomings of past generations and other members of our respective races.”

The ACLU of South Dakota recently announced its opposition to Noem's proposed bill.

Campus Reform reached out to both governors' offices for comment; this article will be updated accordingly.