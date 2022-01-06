Campus Reform | WATCH: Scott Presler discusses the importance of political involvement in college
No results

In an interview with Campus Reform correspondent Logan Dubil, conservative activist Scott Presler encourages students to get involved.

Logan Dubil '23 | Pennsylvania Campus Correspondent
Thursday, January 6, 2022 4:19 PM

Political activist Scott Presler is well-known within the conservative community as an activist that helps register voters and holds training sessions for political candidates. 

Recently, Presler has focused his efforts on the states of Florida and Virginia. 

Speaking with Campus Reform's Logan Dubil, Presler encouraged conservative students to get involved in the political process, telling them, "This is your future." 

[RELATED: OPINION: Point Park University has proven it is NOT the ‘inclusive’ school it claims to be]

“How do you want the world to look? And I want people to understand, especially the younger generation, speak up or others are going to speak for you,” Presler said. 

Presler also listed ways students can get involved and suggested methods to deal with backlash. 

Watch the full interview above. 


