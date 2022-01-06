WATCH: Scott Presler discusses the importance of political involvement in college

Political activist Scott Presler is well-known within the conservative community as an activist that helps register voters and holds training sessions for political candidates.

Recently, Presler has focused his efforts on the states of Florida and Virginia.

Speaking with Campus Reform's Logan Dubil, Presler encouraged conservative students to get involved in the political process, telling them, "This is your future."

“How do you want the world to look? And I want people to understand, especially the younger generation, speak up or others are going to speak for you,” Presler said.

Presler also listed ways students can get involved and suggested methods to deal with backlash.

Watch the full interview above.





