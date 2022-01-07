Campus Reform | Professor explains his public opposition to university COVID booster mandate
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
No results

Professor explains his public opposition to university COVID booster mandate

A professor at George Mason University has publicly spoken out against the school’s Covid-19 booster mandate in a published memo to the university president.

Campus Reform spoke with Donald Boudreaux about the restrictions and his proposed solution.

Trending
1
Yale tells students they cannot ‘eat at local restaurants,' citing COVID fears
By Logan Dubil '23
2
Professor's woke history book gets Rosa Parks, Kyle Rittenhouse facts wrong
By Sterling Mosley '23
3
Quidditch to be renamed due to J.K. Rowling's 'anti-trans positions'
By Sam Neves '23
4
Satire or 'antiracist' teaching? Professor says is he 'ungrading,' letting students tea…
By Peter Cordi
5
Top 5 draconian COVID policies on college campuses
By Addison Smith
6
Professor forced to take diversity training after using censored words on exam
By Angela Morabito
Ken Meekins '23 | Virginia Campus Correspondent
Friday, January 7, 2022 3:43 PM

On Monday, George Mason University Professor Donald Boudreaux wrote a critical public memo to university President Gregory Washington. The Virginia school had announced Dec. 31 that students and staff must get the COVID-19 booster before the spring semester and continue indoor masking on campus. 

Campus Reform spoke by phone with Boudreaux to discuss his Jan. 3 memo, in which the economics professor asked Washington, "If you’re correct that ‘recent scientific data overwhelmingly supports the effectiveness of booster shots in preventing severe disease and hospitalization,’ what’s the point of compelling any adult to be boosted?"

"I oppose the mandates," Boudreaux said. "The university doesn’t have to force you to be vaccinated to protect me. I can protect myself on my own."

[RELATED: Duke, Princeton, more universities impose delays, new restrictions due to Omicron]

He then said that George Mason should "get rid of all COVID policies," claiming that "there's no need for them" in part because "Omicron is almost simply a cold." 

What is Boudreaux's solution? 

"Let people choose." 

[RELATED: UPDATED: Here are the schools mandating the COVID booster]

"My conclusion makes sense in almost any setting, but especially in a collegiate setting where nearly every student is, even if unvaccinated, at virtually no risk even from the more severe strains of the Covid virus," he stated. 

Boudreaux also opposes the indoor masking requirement. In the Jan. 3 memo, the professor asked Washington directly, "If the degree to which virus spread is reduced by vaccinations and boosters is great enough to justify the unprecedented step of requiring all faculty, staff, and students to receive this medical treatment, what’s the point of masking?”

Campus Reform reached out to GMU President Gregory Washington. This article will be updated accordingly.

Share this article
Staff image