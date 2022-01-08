WATCH: New year, same lockdowns





On this week’s episode of the Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Reporter Alexa Schwerha gets a head start on the new year by discussing what stories to be on the lookout for throughout 2022.

As winter break ends and students prepare to return to campus for the spring semester, many will find themselves doing so remotely as colleges and universities once again shut down for the omicron variant.

Additionally, Campus Reform Reporter Addison Smith joins the Countdown to discuss what legislation Campus Reform will be tracking throughout the new year at the state and federal level.

Furthermore, Schwerha takes a deep dive into college admissions and the changing requirements that now embrace a “test-optional” policy, underplaying the importance of standardized testing such as the ACT and SAT.

“Subjective standards for admission are unfair to applying students because they provide no guidelines or standards that must be met, and therefore do not provide set goals that students can actively work toward to achieve,” Schwerha said.

Finally, this week’s woke tweet of the week goes to Andrew McGregor of Dallas College for tweeting criticism of legendary football coach John Madden hours after his passing.

