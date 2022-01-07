Nation's largest public university system goes remote, introduces new COVID restrictions

As COVID cases California have been rising with the Omicron variant's spread, the California State University system has implemented a new set of restrictions for the upcoming spring semester.

The CSU system is requiring students and employees to get the COVID-19 booster by Feb. 28 or within "six months after an individual received the final dose of the original vaccination, whichever is later."

Among its 23 campuses, CSU has approximately 56,000 faculty members and 477,000 students. Those numbers make California State University "the largest system of four-year higher education in the country," according to the system's website.





California State University, Channel Islands

CSU Channel Islands will transition most classes to virtual learning for the first two weeks of the semester, with plans to go in-person beginning Feb. 6.

This announcement also includes the new CSU system booster guidelines, with proof of the booster shot due by Feb. 7. Anyone who has received vaccine exemption will be required to do weekly testing.

Additionally, students must comply with an indoors mask mandate regardless of vaccination status.





San Diego State University

San Diego State University has made most of its classes virtual for the first two weeks of the spring semester.

SDSU implemented the policy to "avoid the projected post-holiday case spike," according to the university's Jan. 6 Instagram announcement.

Employees and students must also submit proof of a COVID booster shot before Jan. 18. The university has also implemented mandatory masking and compliance with vaccination and testing requirements.





Sacramento State University

Sacramento State University is moving most classes to remote learning until Feb. 6 “in an effort to minimize the fear and potential danger as the daily rates spike," the university's Jan. 4 statement.

The school's COVID booster deadline is Feb. 28 and those with exemptions will be subject to semi-weekly testing.

Indoor masking is required for all students, regardless of vaccination status.





California State University, Los Angeles

At California State University, Los Angeles, "temporary remote instruction" will be in effect until Feb. 11.

Students without an approved exemption are required to get COVID booster shots before Feb. 28. Indoor masking is also required regardless of vaccination status.