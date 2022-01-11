Did a trans studies prof put Joan of Arc in the gender binary? Read the tweet.

Did a transgender studies professor suggest that Joan of Arc would want testosterone because she was a strong woman?

“Happy birthday Joan of Arc, you would have loved testosterone,” Colby Gordon tweeted Jan. 6.

[RELATED: Universities push radical gender ideologies around Transgender Day of Remembrance]

Gordon, an assistant professor of literatures in English at Bryn Mawr College, has since made his Twitter account to private. However, Campus Reform obtained a screenshot of the tweet.

Campus Reform also obtained a screenshot of Gordon's twitter biography taken at the same time as the tweet screenshot.

It reads, “brb teaching Joan of Arc how to inject testosterone and set up a Grindr profile.”

Gordon’s areas of focus include “Shakespeare, Renaissance literature, trans studies, queer theory, law and literature, religion and literature,” according to his staff profile on the college’s website.

[RELATED: After defending pedophilia, Walker blames resignation on transgender discrimination]

“Colby Gordon specializes in English Renaissance literature, with a focus on trans studies, religion, and law," the professor's staff profile reads.

It is unclear whether Gordon meant that Joan of Arc would have identified as a man because she was a warrior, or, if she needed help acting like a man when fighting against the English as a woman.

Campus Reform reached out to Bryn Mawr College and Gordon for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.





Follow @logandubil on Twitter