Did a trans studies prof put Joan of Arc in the gender binary? Read the tweet.
Colby Gordon recently tweeted a gendered message about Joan of Arc.
Campus Reform obtained a screenshot of the tweet after the professor made his account private.
Did a transgender studies professor suggest that Joan of Arc would want testosterone because she was a strong woman?
“Happy birthday Joan of Arc, you would have loved testosterone,” Colby Gordon tweeted Jan. 6.
[RELATED: Universities push radical gender ideologies around Transgender Day of Remembrance]
Gordon, an assistant professor of literatures in English at Bryn Mawr College, has since made his Twitter account to private. However, Campus Reform obtained a screenshot of the tweet.
Campus Reform also obtained a screenshot of Gordon's twitter biography taken at the same time as the tweet screenshot.
It reads, “brb teaching Joan of Arc how to inject testosterone and set up a Grindr profile.”
Gordon’s areas of focus include “Shakespeare, Renaissance literature, trans studies, queer theory, law and literature, religion and literature,” according to his staff profile on the college’s website.
[RELATED: After defending pedophilia, Walker blames resignation on transgender discrimination]
“Colby Gordon specializes in English Renaissance literature, with a focus on trans studies, religion, and law," the professor's staff profile reads.
It is unclear whether Gordon meant that Joan of Arc would have identified as a man because she was a warrior, or, if she needed help acting like a man when fighting against the English as a woman.
Campus Reform reached out to Bryn Mawr College and Gordon for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.
Follow @logandubil on Twitter