Gender professor says biological sex is a 'social construct'

While progressive academics often draw a distinction between gender and sex in order to position gender as a subjective concept, one California Gender & Sexuality Studies professor is taking transgender ideology to the next level, arguing that sex categories are "also a social construct."

“STOP TEACHING THAT SEX IS BIOLOGICAL AND GENDER IS SOCIAL” University of California Riverside Associate Professor Brandon Andrew Robinson recently wrote in an emoji-laden Tweet.

In the same thread, Robinson, who goes by "DrKittyGirl" on Twitter, recommended a book titled Sexing the Body by Anne Fausto-Sterling, in which the author, "breaks down three key dualisms - sex/gender, nature/nurture, and real/constructed - and asserts that individuals born as mixtures of male and female exist as one of five natural human variants and, as such, should not be forced to compromise their differences to fit a flawed societal definition of normality."

The World Health Organization classifies Gender as, "the characteristics of women, men, girls and boys that are socially constructed," stating that, "gender varies from society to society and can change over time."

The WHO classifies Sex as "the biological characteristics that define humans as female or male."

[RELATED: Prof blames 'every single' future COVID death on the GOP]

Robinson's tweet was met with a slew of critical replies, including one from a a user who self-identifies as a "Gender supercritical" high school science teacher and a "Progressive lefty pushing back against reactionary, anti-scientific dogma."

The teacher wrote, "Hi there. I'm a high school science teacher. I teach that sex is biological and binary. If children ask about gender identity I say that gender identity is subjective and that, by definition, it is therefore not scientific and not something that we cover in science lessons," adding, "You're very welcome to join us for a science lesson. Sounds like it could be helpful."

Psychology professor and influential scholar, Geoffrey Miller responded by asking, "You think 'sex is a social construct' among all 4,500 mammal species? In all 350 primate species? Or in only 1 of them?"

[RELATED: Prof supports accosting public figures]

In another tweet from December 2021, Robinson claimed that heterosexuality "is meant" to "subordinate women, extract their labor, and keep men on top," adding that "there will be no gender liberation without abolishing the institution of heterosexuality."

Campus Reform reached out to Robinson for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow @ZxelJoshua on Twitter