NCAA creates new 'fully vaccinated' definition for athletes

Forget vaccines. The NCAA announced Jan. 7 that it now considers “[a] person who has had a documented COVID-19 infection in the past 90 days is considered the equivalent of ‘fully vaccinated.’"

This designation is "updated guidance for winter sports competing during the COVID-19 pandemic," the NCAA writes on its website.

Jacob Davenport, a baseball player at Southeastern Oklahoma State University, told Campus Reform that he supports the updated policy.

“If I had known that the NCAA was going to change its guidelines, then I wouldn’t have gotten the vaccine," Davenport said.

As of Jan. 4, Southeastern Oklahoma State University encourages the COVID-19 vaccine and masking, but does not require either measure.

Campus Reform continues to report on college sports during the pandemic.

Students at Vanderbilt University are barred from attending home basketball games through Jan. 24. The University of Mount Union requires masks for spectators but not for athletes.

Campus Reform reached out to the NCAA for comment, this article will be updated accordingly.