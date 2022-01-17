Campus Reform | WATCH: How students can defend conservative values on campus
No results

WATCH: How students can defend conservative values on campus

Andrew Minik is a graduate of University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where he temporarily served as chair of the Committee on Diversity & Inclusion before being impeached for his conservative views.

Alexa Schwerha | Reporter
Monday, January 17, 2022 5:00 PM


January 2022 marks the start of midterm elections, but also when students will start running for government positions at their colleges and universities. 

On this week’s episode of 5 Big Questions, Leadership Institute Regional Field Coordinator Andrew (Drew) Minik speaks with Campus Reform about his experience with student government and explains how conservatives can overcome the uphill battle to regain representation in campus politics. 

Minik is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where he temporarily served as chair of the Committee on Diversity & Inclusion before being impeached for his conservative views. 

Now, Minik seeks to help other campus conservatives fulfill leadership roles and change university culture by teaching Campus Election Workshops across the nation. 

Watch the video above.

