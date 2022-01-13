Campus Reform | University requires masks for spectators, not athletes
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
No results

University requires masks for spectators, not athletes

The University of Mount Union will be requiring masks for all athletic events this month.

Masks will also be required in all indoor areas on campus until instructed otherwise.

Trending
1
Professor resigns from APA, calls its woke agenda 'loudest and, frankly, most bullying …
By Alexa Schwerha
2
ACADEMICALLY SPEAKING: Why do progressive elites love open borders, violate their own C…
By Zachary Marschall, PhD
3
Professor links Bitcoin to 'far right' nationalists. Expert Peter McCormack discusses w…
By Peter Cordi
4
Gender professor says biological sex is a 'social construct'
By Joshua Odutola '23
5
MARSCHALL: How conservative students and families can find the right college
By Zachary Marschall, PhD
6
Students file 'price-fixing cartel' financial aid lawsuit against 16 prestigious univer…
By Alexa Schwerha
Leana Dippie '23 | Florida Campus Correspondent
Thursday, January 13, 2022 8:00 PM

The University of Mount Union in Ohio recently announced that it will be requiring masks for all at-home athletic events regardless of vaccination status.

"All individuals, regardless of vaccination status" at the university are now required to wear masks in "all indoor public areas" and at "all campus events and activities."

The university has so far stipulated that the measure will be in place "at least" through the end of the month, adding "It is our hope that the use of face coverings on campus during the early part of the semester will help us mitigate the spread of the virus."

The announcement did not specify the reevaluation process to potentially extend this mandate beyond January.

A university spokesperson clarified to Campus Reform that this policy will not apply to athletes during competition, but that spectators would be subject to the policy as written, at least until it is "reevaluated" at the end of January.

"There are no events scheduled outside from now until January 31, 2022," the university spokesperson added.

Mount Union student-athlete Zach Berdysz told Campus Reform that while athletes are not required to wear masks during play, "they are required to wear them on the benches and sidelines.”

“I am in no favor of any kind of mandates but will do what I can to keep my season alive. I would much rather have a mask mandate than a vaccination mandate, so I am happy that it has not yet come to that quite yet," Berdysz said.

Follow @Leanadippiee on Instagram

Share this article
Staff image