Princeton professor calls SCOTUS 'very bad' for blocking Biden vaccine mandate

Today, in a landmark decision, the Supreme Court voted to block Biden's OSHA vaccine mandate, which forced private businesses with 100 or more employees to require the COVID-19 vaccine or undergo weekly testing and wear a mask.

"BREAKING: The Supreme Court BLOCKS the federal government's COVID-19 vaccine-or-test requirement for large workplaces. The court ALLOWS a vaccine mandate for workers at federally funded health care facilities to take effect nationwide," SCOTUSblog tweeted earlier today.

BREAKING: The Supreme Court BLOCKS the federal government's COVID-19 vaccine-or-test requirement for large workplaces. The court ALLOWS a vaccine mandate for workers at federally funded health care facilities to take effect nationwide. — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) January 13, 2022

In response to the decision, Princeton University's John Kastellec retweeted the news and called the Supreme Court "very bad."

"My expert opinion is that the Supreme Court is very bad," the associate professor of politics wrote.

My expert opinion is that the Supreme Court is very bad.https://t.co/iQsrRZmS6v — John Kastellec (@JKastellec) January 13, 2022

Biden announced the proposed vaccine mandate in September, a move that drew much ire from Americans. The conservative news site The Daily Wire created a petition against the OSHA Biden mandate, which has garnered more than one million signatures to date.

Campus Reform contacted professor Kastellec for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.





