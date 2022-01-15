Campus Reform | WATCH: Books, sports, science go 'woke'
No results

WATCH: Books, sports, science go 'woke'

On this week’s episode of Campus Countdown, Reporter Peter Cordi discusses why it feels that everything is going woke.

Peter Cordi | Reporter
Saturday, January 15, 2022 11:00 AM


On this week’s episode of Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Reporter Peter Cordi discusses why it feels that everything is going woke.

One University of California, Los Angeles professor made several historical mistakes in a book published by National Geographic. Both errors got essential facts about Rosa Parks and Kyle Rittenhouse wrong. 

Campus Reform’s Point Park University Correspondent Logan Dubil joins the Countdown to discuss biological men dominating women’s sports, specifically, Lia Thomas, the transgender swimmer at the University of Pennsylvania. 

Additionally, the largest public university system in the country, California State University, implemented new COVID-19 restrictions ahead of the spring semester.

And for this installment of “Woke Tweet of the Week,” Emory University Professor Jen Heemstra says, “I won’t give the original tweet the light of day, but let’s just say that when someone drops a term like ‘more qualified’ they likely mean 'more qualified according to arbitrary white heteronormative patriarchal standards.'" 

Heemstra’s Tweet sparked a number of inflammatory comments in her replies, including one user who wrote that, “Nothing induces white rage like black success."

Watch the video above.

Staff image