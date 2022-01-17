Fordham University bars students from drinking water...for health reasons

As part of a community health initiative, Fordham University in New York is prohibiting students from drinking water during class.

In light of an increase in COVID-19 cases in New York City, the Jesuit institution has updated its protocols for the Spring 2022 semester.

"Eating and drinking is prohibited in all classrooms and instructional spaces (laboratories, libraries, etc…)," Vice President for Administration & COVID-19 Coordinator Marco Valera announced in a Jan. 3 letter to the community

“Spectators will not be allowed to attend athletic competitions, and eating and drinking is prohibited at athletic events until further notice," Valera added. "All indoor events in January at which food or beverages were to be served are cancelled; food and beverages may not be served at meetings in January.

[RELATED: University lays off 100 professors due to COVID]

“I’m glad they’re taking it seriously, but I’m not sure how realistic it is to expect that students don’t drink water in libraries," student Charlie Friedlander told The Observer.

Fordham University’s protocol updates also include gym closures through the end of January, modifications to its dining services, and surveillance testing until the infection rate reaches below an unspecified "acceptable level."

[RELATED: Universities make out like bandits with Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID package]

Fordham University requires all its students, faculty, and staff to test negative for COVID-19 and demonstrate proof of receiving a booster shot before Jan. 23. The university says it will supply KN95 face masks, make available booster shots and COVID-19 testing, and continue to monitor the situation in New York City.

According to Fordham University’s latest COVID-19 testing summary, 61 students out of 19,042 have tested positive between December 28, 2021 and January 10, 2022. The university reports that 99.37% and 98.7% of students and faculty, respectively, have been vaccinated as of September 16, 2021.

Campus Reform reached out to Fordham University for comment, but did not receive a response in time for publication.







