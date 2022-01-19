WATCH: ‘DISAPPOINTED’: Students react to one year of President Biden





Tomorrow marks one year since Joe Biden became president of the United States.

Campus Reform’s Logan Dubil asked University of Pittsburgh students how they rate Biden’s first year in the Oval Office.

“I was happy to have a Democratic president again, and someone who has been involved with politics for a pretty long time,” one student said.

Another student said, “I was happy because it wasn’t Trump, but, like, it’s like the better of two evils.”

However, many students struggled to name one of Biden's accomplishments.

“As far as anything like standing out, I really can’t name something specifically,” admitted one student.

“I honestly have no idea,” another student told Dubil.

Yet another student said, "I haven’t heard that many good things that he’s done in office.”

At the end of the interviews, students rated Biden’s first year as president.

Watch the full video above to hear their responses.





Follow @logandubil on Twitter