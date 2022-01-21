Jordan Peterson resigns tenure position, claims colleagues lie about DEI beliefs to secure funding

Editor's Note: The following article preserves Jordan Peterson's spelling of the DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) acronym as "DIE" when quoting his recent article. Campus Reform maintains the "DEI" convention consistently in all other reporting.

Dr. Jordan B. Peterson, the famed University of Toronto psychology professor, announced Wednesday his resignation as a tenured professor.

Citing the "appalling ideology of diversity, inclusion and equity" [DEI] that is "demolishing education and business," Peterson wrote in the National Post that:

"[M]y qualified and supremely trained heterosexual white male graduate students... face a negligible chance of being offered university research positions, despite stellar scientific dossiers... How can I accept prospective researchers and train them in good conscience knowing their employment prospects to be minimal?"

Peterson also argues that DEI initiatives produce "a generation of researchers utterly unqualified for the job."

"That, combined with the death of objective testing, has compromised the universities so badly that it can hardly be overstated," Peterson continues.

He then claimed that his fellow researchers are forced to put together DEI statements to receive funding for their research.

"All my craven colleagues must craft DIE statements to obtain a research grant. They all lie," he writes. "And they do it constantly, with various rationalizations and justifications, further corrupting what is already a stunningly corrupt enterprise."

At the end of the op-ed, Peterson harshly rebukes the professors and corporate executives who go along with leftist ideology, accusing them of dishonest virtue signaling and "theatrical productions."

"And all of you going along with the DIE activists, whatever your reasons: this is on you. Professors. Cowering cravenly in pretence and silence. Teaching your students to dissimulate and lie. To get along. As the walls crumble. For shame," he adds.

Peterson writes that he is now a "professor emeritus."

Campus Reform reached out to the University of Toronto and Peterson; this article will be updated accordingly.

