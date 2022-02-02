Public university paid Soledad O'Brien $40k for two-hour speaking engagement

Oklahoma State University, a public university, paid Soledad O'Brien $40,000 for her keynote speech commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Campus Reform obtained a copy of the agreement between the university and the journalist, who previously appeared on CNN.

In total, the Appearance Agreement stipulated two hours' worth of work including a "1-Hour Q&A session with journalism students."

Maddison Farris, a student at Oklahoma State, took issue with the event's price tag.

“For $40,000 I’d rather have more parking,” Farris told Campus Reform.

O'Brien does have a history of anti-conservative rhetoric. In 2019, for example, she tweeted that Trump supporters were "trash."

He’s a racist and a bigot and these people behind him are trash. https://t.co/2dYurCaR0e — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) October 11, 2019

Though the contract was signed in summer 2021, Oklahoma State did not announce O'Brien's upcoming appearance until November.

Campus Reform reached out to Oklahoma State University and Soledad O’Brien for comment; this article will be updated accordingly.

