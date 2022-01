Campus Profile: Miami University of Ohio

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Miami University is a public university in Ohio. Around 16,500 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations:





Conservative Organizations:

Alexander Hamilton Society

College Republicans

ISI at Miami University: The John Adams Society

John Quincy Adams Society

Students for Israel at Miami

Students for Life at Miami

Liberal Organizations:

College Democrats at Miami University

Feminists Working On Revolutionary Democracy

Generation Action of Miami University

Miami University Graduate Student Pride Association

Miami University Green Team

Pride

Progressive Christian Students

Students for Market Based Climate Action

The Institute for Miami Progressives

The Urban Leaders

The Walking Theatre Project

Unite for Reproductive and Gender Equity at Miami University

Young Democratic Socialists of America at Miami University





OpenSecrets Data on Miami University of Ohio Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 98.28% of Miami University of Ohio employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 1.72% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from Open Secrets.





Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Miami University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, “Yellow light colleges and universities are those institutions with at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application." FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.





COVID-19:

The University of Miami of Ohio is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

Stories by Campus Reform about University of Miami of Ohio:





Faculty at Miami University cover up George Washington Statue

The statue of George Washington at Miami University in Ohio was covered with a tarp as part of a university-approved "art installation" aimed at the "problematic" views surrounding the nation's first president.





Pro-life club faces vandalisms on campus, administration remains silent

The Miami University Students for Life is alleging that its pro-life display on campus was vandalized and destroyed by other students.





University changes tone, shutters Chinese Communist Party-funded Confucius Institute

Miami University in Ohio has announced that it will close its Chinese government-funded Confucius Institute in June.