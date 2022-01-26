Campus Profile: University of Dubuque
The University of Dubuque is a private university in Iowa. Around 1,800 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
The University of Dubuque is a private university in Iowa. Around 1,800 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Liberal Organizations:
PROUD
OpenSecrets Data on Miami University of Ohio Employee Political Donations
In the 2020 election cycle, 100% of University of Dubuque employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 0% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from Open Secrets.
COVID-19:
The University of Dubuque is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.