Campus Profile: University of Dubuque

The University of Dubuque is a private university in Iowa. Around 1,800 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Ashley Cope '25 | California Campus Correspondent
Wednesday, January 26, 2022 9:30 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

The University of Dubuque is a private university in Iowa. Around 1,800 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

 

Official Political Student Organizations:

Liberal Organizations:

PROUD

 

OpenSecrets Data on Miami University of Ohio Employee Political Donations

In the 2020 election cycle, 100% of University of Dubuque employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 0% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from Open Secrets.

COVID-19:

The University of Dubuque is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

