Campus Reform | Capitalism is solely the result of 'chattel slavery,' Cornell professor argues
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
No results

Capitalism is solely the result of 'chattel slavery,' Cornell professor argues

A Cornell University professor made the argument that modern-day finance 'must be understood as a racializing' system.

The professor is reportedly writing a book arguing debt is a 'racializing instrument.'

Trending
1
NH bill takes aim at professors peddling CRT in classroom
By Logan Dubil '23
2
University quietly changes controversial policy, months after telling College Republica…
By Alexa Schwerha
3
NCAA officer resigns amid transgender policy controversy as reports of Lia Thomas' 'ent…
By Logan Dubil '23
4
EXCLUSIVE: Admissions counselor admits to anti-Republican bias when 'reviewing college …
By Mckenna Dallmeyer '22
5
EXCLUSIVE: Professors walk back statements on anti-Semitism, CRT influence on media rep…
By Peter Cordi
6
Prof suggests there are too many White people in college sports
By Lela Gallery '24
Wyatt Eichholz '24 | Senior Alabama Campus Correspondent
Thursday, January 27, 2022 7:44 PM

A Cornell University literary theory and cultural history professor tweeted Jan. 19 that the current capitalist system is rooted in slavery. 

“Chattel slavery transformed modern finance into what it is, and thus every subsequent act of financialization must be understood as a racializing one," Tao Leigh Goffe wrote. 

The post and subsequent thread have since been deleted. 

“This dynamic includes debt as a racializing instrument which is what I’m writing my first book on," she continued in a follow-up tweet. "Extending and denying credit has always been political and racialized, especially for the unbanked.”

[Related: Cornell renames English Department as part of 'decolonization efforts.' Check out the new name.]

Goffe returned to the theme in another tweet posted shortly after, saying, “It is the very logic of increasing financialization that students pay tuition, going into debt, to obtain an Econ or finance degree without once being taught about the impact of chattel slavery or racial indenture in the Americas on shaping financial instruments and tools.”

Goffe holds a dual appointment with the university's Department of Africana Studies and the Program in Feminist, Gender, and Sexuality Studies. She received her Ph.D. in American Studies from Yale University in 2015 and holds a Bachelor's degree in English from Princeton University. 

[Related: Cornell students compile massive list of courses on race and racism]

 She “specializes in colonial histories of race, debt, and technology,” according to her personal website, and her work “is rooted in literature and theories of labor that center Black feminist engagements with Indigeneity and Asian diasporic racial formations.”

Goffe did not respond to Campus Reform’s request for comment but blocked this correspondent on Twitter. Cornell University did not respond to Campus Reform’s request for comment. 

Share this article
Staff image