Campus Profile: Washington State University
Washington State University is a public university in the state of Washington. Around 16,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans
John Quincy Adams Society
Turning Point USA
Liberal Organizations:
ASWSU Gender and Sexuality Alliance
Chicanx Latinx Student center
Cougs for Reproductive Freedom
Gender Identity/Expression and Sexual Orientation Resource Center (GIESORC)
Graduate Pride Alliance
Period WSU
Queer intersections Association
Social Justice Peer Education
Undocumented Initiative
OpenSecrets Data on Washington State University Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 67.14% of Washington State University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 32.86% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from Open Secrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Washington State University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, “Yellow light colleges and universities are those institutions with at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application." FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
Washington State University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
Stories by Campus Reform about Washington State University:
Creepy: Washington State University helps turns dead bodies into compost
Washington State University helped to launch a startup that will turn human remains into compost for a fee of $5,500.
Washington State University hosts speaker who says Thanksgiving is full of stereotypes of indigenous people
A professor of Indigenous Nations Studies who spoke at Washington State University said that Thanksgiving is full of stereotypes aimed at indigenous people.
WSU rolls out new 'COVID grade' for students who fail classes
Washington State University announced the addition of its new grading system for the Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 semesters, which was created for students facing COVID-19 hardships.