Campus Reform | Campus Profile: Washington State University
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
No results

Campus Profile: Washington State University

Washington State University is a public university in the state of Washington. Around 16,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Trending
1
ACADEMICALLY SPEAKING: Intersectionality is the big lie on campus, worsening America's…
By Zachary Marschall, PhD
2
EXCLUSIVE: Admissions counselor admits to anti-Republican bias when 'reviewing college …
By Mckenna Dallmeyer '22
3
University quietly changes controversial policy, months after telling College Republica…
By Alexa Schwerha
4
Jordan Peterson resigns tenure position, claims colleagues lie about DEI beliefs to sec…
By Addison Smith
5
Students feel 'compromised' after Defund the Police changes local sex offender policies
By Peter Cordi
6
Students react to professor allegedly fired for taking a 'pro-Israel' stance
By Blakeley Fiedler '23
Angela Jaco '25 | Washington Campus Correspondent
Tuesday, January 25, 2022 3:12 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Washington State University is a public university in the state of Washington. Around 16,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

 

Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations: 

College Republicans

John Quincy Adams Society

Turning Point USA


Liberal Organizations:

ASWSU Gender and Sexuality Alliance

Chicanx Latinx Student center

Cougs for Reproductive Freedom

Gender Identity/Expression and Sexual Orientation Resource Center (GIESORC)

Graduate Pride Alliance

Period WSU

Queer intersections Association

Social Justice Peer Education

Undocumented Initiative


OpenSecrets Data on Washington State University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 67.14% of Washington State University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 32.86% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from Open Secrets.



Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Washington State University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, “Yellow light colleges and universities are those institutions with at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application." FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.


COVID-19:

 

Washington State University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

 

Stories by Campus Reform about Washington State University:


Creepy: Washington State University helps turns dead bodies into compost

Washington State University helped to launch a startup that will turn human remains into compost for a fee of $5,500.


Washington State University hosts speaker who says Thanksgiving is full of stereotypes of indigenous people

A professor of Indigenous Nations Studies who spoke at Washington State University said that Thanksgiving is full of stereotypes aimed at indigenous people.


WSU rolls out new 'COVID grade' for students who fail classes

Washington State University announced the addition of its new grading system for the Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 semesters, which was created for students facing COVID-19 hardships.


Share this article
Staff image