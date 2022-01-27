Ivy Leaguers to celebrate Valentine's Day with condom sculpture contest





Princeton University has invited its students to a condom art contest to celebrate Valentine's day, otherwise known as "National Condom Day."

The Feb. 14 event, called LatEXHIBITION, is sponsored by the university’s Health Promotion and Prevention Services (HPPS). Teams of two to four people will “create something beautiful and educational out of expired latex condoms.”

“We will supply you with the expired condoms in increments of 50, and we’ll have a Latexhibition with judging and prizes the evening of February 14 (National Condom Day) at Campus Club,” the event’s website reads.

Interested participants were given a link to register by a Jan. 31 deadline.

Abigail Anthony, a student at Princeton University, called out her school for hosting the event.

“Princeton University’s approach to health and wellness consists of sexual guidance that neglects to acknowledge a traditional or religious understanding of sexuality, chasity, and marriage,” Anthony told Campus Reform.

Anthony also pointed Campus Reform in the direction of other events that showcase similar trends, including the school’s annual Safer Sexpo, which according to Anthony, “provides condoms, lube, and other sexual products” to students.

Campus Reform reached out to Princeton University and HPPS for comment; this article will be updated accordingly.

