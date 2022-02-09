These are the demands the ‘Black Lives Matter at School’ conference issued for K-12 education

Western Washington University hosted "Black Lives Matter at School" conference Feb. 2-4 that focused on "promot[ing] a set of national demands based in the Black Lives Matter guiding principles that focus on improving the school experience for students of color.”

These demands are: "End 'zero tolerance' discipline, and implement restorative justice," "Mandate Black history and ethnic studies in K-12 curriculum," "Hire more black teachers," and "Fund counselors not cops."

The conference was part of the National Black Lives Matter at School’s national Week of Action and Year of Purpose campaign. The Week of Action took place Jan. 31 to Feb. 4.

Events during the three-day period included "Energy Pawning: Protecting our Energy in Times of Black Hate and Violence," which focuses on beauty standards in media and entertainment.

Another event, “Listen Up: An Anti-Racist Orientation,” introduced students to “anti-racist practices and perspectives” through the work of Ibram X. Kendi.

The last event titled “Why We Can’t Wait: A Lifetime Commitment to our Black Males” states, “Black boys and males are villainized, scrutinized, and stripped of their joy."

"Our young Black males and in particular those ages birth to 9 are dying, not at the hands of our policing system, but at the hands of our educational system," the event description continues.

Western Washington University and the National Black Lives Matter at School organization have yet to respond to requests for comment.