University assignment has students record themselves accusing someone of racism or homophobia
University assignment has students record themselves accusing someone of racism or homophobia

Addison Smith | Reporter
Wednesday, January 26, 2022 2:11 AM

An assignment obtained by Campus Reform from a University of New Hampshire course shows an instructor directing students to locate someone that they can accuse of "racism," "ableist racist or homophobic use of language," or "micro-aggressions."

"Call in someone on their ableist racist or homophobic use of language, for micro aggressions (or an act of racism) towards a person of color, homophobia against LGBTQI+ or ableism against a disabled person," the assignment reads.

The assignment specifies that students must also record the interaction "in order to get credit," while clarifying to get permission before doing so.

"Remember to say you know they mean well and are a good person," reads the assignment.

Students are instructed to give their target "an alternate way of expressing themselves that doesn't marginalise [sic] or oppress," and warned to "Research your proposed alternative to make certain its [sic] not oppressive itself!!" because "You will fail if you tell someone to say something racist or sexist or homophobic."


"So google it, research it, get advice. No you may not check with me, it's your responsibility to research it and learn how to find these things out," the instructor continues.

The Twitter account Libs of TikTok tweeted a screenshot of a similar assignment Wednesday, likely from another iteration of the course. UNH's website displays an archived description of the same course from Fall 2021, "Introduction to Language & Social Interaction," which states that the class exists to give students "an overview of interpersonal communication processes and the ways in which they influence the formation of identity, personal relationships, gender, interactional patterns, conflict, culture, and power."

Campus Reform has exposed troubling classes in colleges and universities across the country. Last Fall, Davidson college offered a "#AbolishThePolice" course to "enlist  Black political and feminist theories and social and political philosophies" and "critically examine" issues of policing and racism in America. 

Echoing such sentiments, Bard College queued up a Fall 2021 course on "Abolishing Prisons and the Police" to teach students how to "'sell' abolition to the masses." American University announced plans to offer a course on "neuroqueerness" this Spring.

Campus Reform reached out to the University of New Hampshire for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow @_addisonsmith1 on Twitter.

