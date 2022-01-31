WATCH: Being on the front lines of leftist student protests





Campus Reform correspondent Sterling Mosley spoke with reporter Alexa Schwerha about his experience covering leftist protests at his school, the University of Texas at Austin.

Mosley has reported on multiple protests organized by liberal students for Campus Reform and the conservative campus publication The Texas Horn.

Subjects of his coverage include the student organization Cops off Campus and a protest against the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict.

"I often hear on media about the indoctrination of students on campus, but actually seeing it firsthand and seeing and getting to interview a lot of these protesters, it's honestly just shocking to see just how many of them are willing to support this kind of ideology," Mosley states.

Mosely has also appeared on national television to discuss student protests against the university's "Eyes of Texas" fight song.

"A lot of these protests do try and disrupt and agitate and do as much as they can to try and make as much noise as possible," Mosley said.

