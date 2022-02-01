WATCH: Students desperate to replace Biden in 2024

A brand new Pew Research poll found Biden's approval rating among his own party has dipped 19% since April. Only 76% of Democrats now support the president.

Likewise, a Harvard CAPS/Harris poll reports that Biden's overall approval rating is at 39%.

Campus Reform's Addison Smith went to George Washington University to discuss Biden's approval rating with students, and ask them if they would like to see Biden run for re-election in 2024.

Many students were are not surprised by Biden's weakened approval. Several students strongly disapprove of Biden's job performance during his first year, with many citing multiple broken promises that were once staples of the president's campaign.

"In modern American history, he's one of the most deplorable Presidents we've had," one student said, rebuking Biden for his foreign policy disaster in the Afghanistan withdrawal.

Other students took notice of the rampant inflation, supply chain shortages, and failed immigration policies under the current administration.

One student confessed he only supported Biden because he wasn't Trump, with another saying she would "definitely put into question" supporting him should he run again.

"He's not shown strong leadership... His speeches have been very surface level," she goes on to state.

When asked about the possibility of a second term, students were not adamant about his re-election bid, with some being concerned about his age.

"He's too old," one student expresses. "I don't think he will run. I think he lacks the mental competence to be Commander-in-Chief presently," another says.

"I don't know if he'd live that long," yet another tells Smith.

Watch their full reactions above.

Follow @_addisonsmith1 on Twitter