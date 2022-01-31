NEW: Admissions counselor 'reassigned,' investigation launched following Campus Reform exclusive

On Jan. 20, Campus Reform broke the story that an admissions counselor at Clemson University ranted on social media about the school's Republican applicants.

The article then received national media attention, with Clemson subsequently announcing that Monica Rozman was "reassigned" from her previous position and that an investigation is currently underway.

The Clemson employee had sounded off in a Snapchat story on Republican applicants at the school, calling them an "oppressive group" of "white supremacy and misogyny."

“Reviewing college apps and, just wanna say: no one cares if you’re Republican. Like, small government, low taxes, etc., republican," she wrote. "BUT BUT BUT, if you’re gonna talk about being Republican (1) don’t act like it’s an oppressed group bc it’s not and (2) unless you ACTIVELY DENOUNCE the white supremacy and misogyny, etc., within your party, you are going out of your way to identify with an oppressive group. Like? Don’t."

In a statement to Fox News, Joe Galbraith, Clemson's vice president of strategic communications, said that the university is committed to evaluating applicants on merit and not on "political affiliation," adding that an internal investigation has been launched and that the school has "reassigned" Rozman's role in the meantime.

"Clemson evaluates every application based upon the academic merits of the individual and does not discriminate against or disadvantage any group of individuals – regardless of religion, race, gender, political affiliation or any other personal belief or identification," Galbraith stated.

