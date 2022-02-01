Campus Reform | REPORT: Baker College spends more money on marketing than financial aid
REPORT: Baker College spends more money on marketing than financial aid

Michigan Free Press released its report last month showing that the private Michigan college spent over $9 million on marketing.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, Baker has a 23% graduation rate.

Corey Walker '22 | Michigan Campus Correspondent
Tuesday, February 1, 2022 8:16 PM

Baker College, a private institution in Michigan, spends more money on marketing than on financial aid. 

Detroit Free Press made the discovery last month after analyzing records from the institution and interviewing 50 individuals affiliated with the university including current and former students, faculty, and employees.  

During the 2019-2020 school year, Baker spent $9.7 million on marketing, approximately $1.1 million more than on financial aid. 

[RELATED: Students file 'price-fixing cartel' financial aid lawsuit against 16 prestigious universities]

Many Baker students are low-income or first-generation, according to the Michigan newspaper. 

Baker has openly promoted some of its first-generation students on social media. 

The college's tuition and financial aid webpage boasts that the institution is “the lowest-priced, private college in Michigan.” 

According to the report, 51% of Baker’s tuition revenue comes from federal student loans. Pell Grants also make up a hefty portion of the school’s income. 

[RELATED: Students face sticker shock as college costs rise]

"Davenport University, which Baker officials say is similar to their school, isn’t as reliant on public coffers. Only about 37% of Davenport’s tuition comes from federal loans. Including Pell Grants; about 49% of its tuition comes from the federal government."

According to the U.S. Department of Education, Baker has a 23% graduation rate. 

Campus Reform contacted Baker College for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Staff image