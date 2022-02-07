Campus Reform | WATCH: How students can maintain their faith in God at college
WATCH: How students can maintain their faith in God at college

Aron Railey explains the importance of college students continuing to embrace their faith while away at school.

Alexa Schwerha | Reporter
Monday, February 7, 2022 11:00 AM


In this week's episode of 5 Big Questions, Leadership Institute's Aron Railey explains the importance of college students continuing to embrace their faith while away at school.

Railey discusses how Christian students can overcome the hardship and adversity of openly pronouncing their religion. 

Studies have shown that a large number of young people abandon their religious practices when they become independent young adults. 

To combat this, Railey discusses the importance of finding a community of people who share a similar worldview, making the Biblical reference to Genesis 2:18, "It is not good that Man should be Alone."

Campus Reform has reported on a number of bias incidents targeted at Christians on campus. 

Notable examples include a Loyola Marymount University professor penalizing students for referring to God as "He," as well as a course at Swarthmore College called "Is God a White Supremacist?."

Additionally, Campus Reform reported on a Students for Life study that found 1 in 8 Christian universities maintain a relationship with Planned Parenthood.

Editor's Note: Leadership Institute is the parent organization of Campus Reform. 

Follow @AlexaSchwerha1 on Twitter

