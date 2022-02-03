Sexually explicit 'women's empowerment' event features 'LGBTQ Inclusive' analysis of pornography

Self-proclaimed sex educators Lindsay Fram and Marshall Miller spoke to students at Wentworth Institute of Technology Tuesday, telling them how they can achieve "The Big O," referring to the "female orgasm."

Miller's organization, Sex Discussed Here!, puts on the program "I Love Female Orgasm" across the country.

Campus Reform obtained a screenshot of a university email promoting the I Love Female Orgasm at the Boston school. The communication states that admission was open to "orgasm aficionados and beginners of all genders" that wanted to learn "about everything from multiple orgasms to that mysterious G-spot."

"Whether you want to learn how to have your first orgasm, how to have better ones, or how to help your partner, [the presenters] cover it all with lots of humor, plenty of honesty, and an underlying message of sexual health and women's empowerment," the email read.

Though the event is marketed as a women's program, it encompasses both men and women.

I Love Female Orgasm's "LGBTQ-Inclusive" webpage includes testimonials from attendees at past events praising the organization for making the "women's empowerment" event also about men.

"It didn't make it specifically women with vaginas," one student says in the testimonial "Women doesn't necessarily mean you have a vagina."

"Our presenters use terms women and men, along with transgender and non-binary, when they are speaking about gender identity," Sex Discussed Here! Co-Founder Dorian Solot told Campus Reform.

To date, I Love Female Orgasm has toured across the United States to visit academic institutions in 45 states and has delivered more than 700 presentations.

The program at Wentworth included lectures on "faking it," navigating female anatomy, and tips for achieving sexual pleasure whether with a partner or alone.

Discussions on foreplay, "BDSM and kinks," and sexy toys led to an analysis of pornography, which Miller criticized for its purported lack of diversity.

"Porn reinforces racist stereotypes and transphobic ones," Miller stated.

Fram also criticized the lack of diversity in porn, noting that, "A lot of genitals you see all kind of look the same."

Pornography has been a controversial topic among both liberals and conservatives and people debate the morality of the industry. Recently, pop star Billie Eilish made headlines after speaking up against porn use, blaming it for creating an unhealthy relationship with sex.

"The first few times I, you know, had sex, I was not saying no to things that were not good. And it's because I thought that's what I was supposed to be attracted to," Eilish stated.

Studies have also found a relationship between porn use and decreased mental and emotional health, increased brain fog, anxiety and depression, and distorted body positivity.

I Love Female Orgasm ended the program by giving students a discount code to Early to Bed, a "feminist, sex-positive sex shop" that specializes in "helping people of all genders and orientations explore their sexuality to the fullest."

The program is scheduled to travel to New York, where it will address Rochester Institute of Technology students on Thursday.

Campus Reform contacted Wentworth Institute of Technology and the Center for Wellness to inquire about how the event was funded. This article will be updated accordingly.

