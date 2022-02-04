Campus Reform | What is White Coats 4 Black Lives? Read about this anti-cop organization here.
What is White Coats 4 Black Lives? Read about this anti-cop organization here.

The national organization White Coats 4 Black Lives recently gave a New York medical school a failing 'report card' on a range of social justice issues.

The group has 75 chapters across the country.

Alyssa Jones '23 | Virginia Campus Correspondent
Friday, February 4, 2022 12:00 PM

On Jan. 26, the group "White Coats 4 Black Lives," an organization with a mission to “dismantle racism in medicine and fight for the health of Black people," gave the University of Rochester's School of Medicine & Dentistry its "Racial Justice Report Card." 

The result was nine "F" grades based on campus activity and administration policies during the 2020-2021 academic year. 

Founded in 2014, White Coats 4 Black Lives has 75 chapters at universities across the nation and pushes the Black Lives Matter agenda within medical schools. 

[RELATED: UW nursing students now have their own anti-racism center]

The University of Rochester received failing grades for "Recruitment & Admissions," "Curriculum," "Clinical Education," "Student Affairs," "Physical Space,' "Relationship to the Carceral State," "Treatment of Workers," "Research," and "Institutional Response to Student Activism." 

"Campus Police have been not been abolished [sic], and the Board of Trustees has yet to take action to divest from companies that profit from private prisons," the report card states in reference to the "Relationship to the Carceral State" failing grade. 

[RELATED: 2021 in review: Medical schools' push for social justice health care]

In a likely reference to its political mission, White Coats 4 Black Lives also publishes the online magazine The Free Radical, which covers a range of issues pertaining to social justice and health care. 

"We hope that a robust political framework that centers marginalized people and communities will help create a generation of health care providers who are committed to dismantling oppressive structures, confronting institutionalized racism in our profession, and creating an equitable society," the outlet states on its website. 

Campus Reform reached out to the University of Rochester and White Coats 4 Black Lives; this article will be updated accordingly.

