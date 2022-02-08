2022 Midterms: PA university employees are donating overwhelmingly to Democrats

With midterm elections this year, Pennsylvania's 2022 congressional re-districting plans are under scrutiny. The state lost one congressional district last year, bringing the total number down to 17.

The proposed map is not finalized, but FiveThirtyEight reports that three congressional districts will likely be "highly competitive seats."

Campus Reform analyzed employee political donations from 10 leading Pennsylvania universities during the current election cycle, the last twelve months, from February 2, 2021, to February 2, 2022.

Out of a total of $592,660.077 in donations, 96.85% of all donations went to Democratic candidates or PACS, while 3.15% went to Republican campaigns or PACs, according to Federal Election Commission data.

Below is a breakdown of those donations by institution. Each entry also specifies which congressional district the universities reside in, as well as the political leaning of that district.

All district ratings are taken from Cook Political Report's 2021 Voter Partisan Index, which measures Democratic (D) and Republican (R) leaning.





Pennsylvania State University

Pennsylvania State University employees donated $86,891.01 to political causes. Approximately 95.83% went to Democratic recipients.

Notable recipient PACs and candidates include the Democratic National Committee, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Act Blue, MOVEON.org, End Citizens United, and Stop Republicans.

Approximately 4.17% went to Republican recipients.

The university resides in the state's 12th district, which is represented by Fred Keller (R). The district has an R+20 rating.

Pennsylvania State University is a public institution.





Temple University

Temple University employees donated $72,590.50, of which 96.24% went to Democratic candidates or PACs.

Notable recipients include the Democratic National Committee, Democratic Action, End Citizens United, Stop Republicans, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Malcolm PAC, MOVEON.org, and Act Blue.

Approximately 3.76% went to Republican candidates and PACs.

The university resides in the state's 2nd district, which is represented by Brendan Boyle (D). The district has a D+21 rating.

Temple University is a public institution.





University of Pittsburgh

University of Pittsburgh employees donated $98,571.89, of which 96.22% went to Democratic campaigns and PACs.

Notable recipients include National Democratic Training Committee, Cory Booker for Senate, Elect Democratic Women, MOVEON.org, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Pennsylvania Democratic Party, Act Blue, Bob Casey for Senate, Democratic National Committee, and the Federal Democratic Election Committee.

Approximately 3.53% went to Republicans.

The university resides in the state's 18th district and is represented by Michael Doyle (D). The district has a D+13 rating.

The University of Pittsburgh is a public institution.





Drexel University

Drexel University employees donated $53,563.75, of which 97.1% went to Democratic campaigns and PACs.

Notable recipients include the Democratic National Committee, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Act Blue, Friends of Bernie Sanders, Warren Democrats Inc, End Citizens United, and Nancy Pelosi for Congress.

Approximately 2.9% went to Republicans.

The university resides in the state's 3rd district and is represented by Dwight Evans (D). The district has a D+41 rating.

Drexel University is a private institution.





University of Pennsylvania

University of Pennsylvania employees donated $280,458.72, of which 97.95% went to Democratic campaigns and PACs.

Notable recipients include Democratic Action, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for Congress, Green Party of the United States, Bob Casey for Senate, Democratic National Committee, Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Nancy Pelosi for Congress, Elect Democratic Women, Warren Democrats Inc, Friends of Bernie Sanders, MOVEON.org, Act Blue, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, and Stop Republicans.

Approximately 1.91% went to Republicans.

The university resides in the state's 3rd district and is represented by Dwight Evans (D). The district has a D+41 rating.

The University of Pennsylvania is a private institution.





West Chester University of Pennsylvania

West Chester University employees donated $4,939.95, of which 92.86% went to Democratic campaigns and PACs.

Notable recipients include the Democratic National Committee, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, MOVEON.org, Bob Casey for Senate, Act Blue, and Giffords PAC.

Approximately 7.14% went to Republicans.

The university resides in the state's 6th district and is represented by Chrissy Houlahan (D). The district has a D+5 rating.

West Chester University of Pennsylvania is a public institution.

West Chester Assistant Vice President for University Communications and Marketing Nancy Gainer told Campus Reform, "West Chester University is committed to academic excellence in an equitable learning environment where students of all ideologies and backgrounds come together."





Indiana University of Pennsylvania

Indiana University of Pennsylvania employees donated $797.75, of which 100% went to Democratic campaigns and PACs.

Notable recipients include Act Blue and Fetterman for PA.

0% went to Republicans.

The university resides in the state's 15th district and is represented by Glenn Thompson (R). The district has an R+24 rating.

Indiana University of Pennsylvania is a public institution.

Michelle Fryling, a spokesperson for Indiana University of Pennsylvania, told Campus Reform, "I do not know the political ideology of our faculty, staff or our students," but noted that, "We are a diverse community and strive to be welcoming to everyone."





Carnegie Mellon University

Carnegie Mellon University employees donated $60,610.96, of which 96% went to Democratic campaigns and PACs.

Notable recipients include the Democratic National Committee, Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Jon Ossoff for Senate, Nancy Pelosi for Congress, Warnock for Georgia, Warren Democrats Inc, Friends of Bernie Sanders, MOVEON.org, Bob Casey for Senate, Act Blue, and Defeat by Tweet.

Approximately 3.43% went to Republicans.

The university resides in the state's 18th district and is represented by Michael Doyle (D). The district has a D+13 rating.

Carnegie Mellon University is a private institution.





Villanova University

Villanova University employees donated $7,090.22, of which 92.86% went to Democratic campaigns and PACs.

Notable recipients include Friends of Bernie Sanders, Democratic National Committee, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, MOVEON.org, Act Blue, and Mark Kelly for Senate.

Approximately 7.14% went to Republicans.

The university resides in the state's 5th district and is represented by Mary Scanlon (D). The district has a D+13 rating.

Villanova University is a private institution.





Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania

Bloomsburg University employees donated $1,876.02, of which 100% went to Democratic campaigns and PACs.

Notable recipients include Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for Congress, MOVEON.org, Democratic National Committee, Act Blue, and Justice Democrats PAC.

0% went to Republicans.

The university resides in the state's 9th district and is represented by Daniel Meuser (R). The district has an R+18 rating.

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania is a public institution.

Bloomsburg Director of Communications/Media Relations Thomas McGuire told Campus Reform, "We have no comment on this matter."





Campus Reform has reached out to all 10 universities for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

