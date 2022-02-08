Campus Reform | South Dakota requires student athletes to compete based on their biological sex
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
No results

South Dakota requires student athletes to compete based on their biological sex

Governor Kristi Noem signed Senate Bill 46 into law.

South Dakota joins nine other states in passing similar legislation.

Trending
1
Cornell Law prof discusses his lawsuit against NY prioritizing COVID-19 drugs based on…
By Peter Cordi
2
'Perfectionism,' having a 'sense of urgency' are examples of White supremacy, academics…
By Peter Cordi
3
Phylicia Rashad, dean at Howard U, celebrates Bill Cosby’s release from prison
By Brendan Chafin '23
4
Public university paid Soledad O'Brien $40k for two-hour speaking engagement
By Logan Dubil '23
5
WATCH: Professor sends clear message to school after suspending him
By Addison Smith
6
WATCH: SUNY Prof defends 'adult-child sex,' saying 'I don't think it's blanket wrong at…
By Celine Ryan Ciccio
Alexa Schwerha | Reporter
Tuesday, February 8, 2022 1:56 PM

South Dakota is requiring K-12 and collegiate athletes to compete on teams according to their biological sex.  

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signed Senate Bill 46 on Thursday. The bill passed the state's House of Representatives with overwhelming Republican support in a 50-17 vote. 

No Democrat lawmakers supported the bill.

[RELATED: 'One-time expansion': Coaches want NCAA to create an extra spot for Lia Thomas at national championships]

Noem's approval marks the bill as the first women's sports bill enacted in 2022.

The legislation further limits participation to "only female students, based on their biological sex."

The enrolled bill reads:

Designated divisions separate based on biological gender include:

"(1) Females, women, or girls;

(2) Males, men, or boys;

(3) Coeducational or mixed."

Athletes or institutions that are affected by any violation of the bill are eligible to pursue legal action. In accordance with the bill, civil suits must be filed within two years of the allegation. 

With Noem's support, South Dakota joins Florida in issuing state-wide bans on biological men competing in women's sports. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed SB 1028 in June 2021. 

In addition to Florida and South Dakota, eight other states have enacted similar legislation, including Idaho, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Montana, Tennessee, Texas, and West Virginia. Twenty-six states have proposed bills to state legislatures. 

In December, Campus Reform compiled a list of anticipated legislation expected in the new year. Women's sports have been high on lawmakers' priority list.

[RELATED: UPDATED: DeSantis, Noem offer legislation banning Critical Race Theory in public universities]

Last year, Noem pre-filed a bill to tackle the transgender issue and implemented two executive orders.

The orders were filed days after Noem came under fire after striking down a bill that would have banned transgender participation in athletics in 2021. While Noem first praised the bill, she later retracted her support and issued a "style and form" veto to send the bill back to the legislature. 

Campus Reform has reached out to Noem's office for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow @AlexaSchwerha1 on Twitter

Share this article
Staff image