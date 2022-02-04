Campus Reform | UPDATE: Pro-pedophilia professor relieved of on-campus duties, being kept away from students, reports say
No results

State University of New York at Fredonia Professor Stephen Kershnar has reportedly been barred from his on-campus duties following viral videos of him defending pedophilia.

'The notion that [sex is] wrong even with a one-year-old, is not quite obvious to me,' he recently stated.

Addison Smith | Reporter
Friday, February 4, 2022 2:04 PM

State University of New York at Fredonia Professor Stephen Kershnar has been relieved of his on-campus duties and "will not have contact with students” pending an investigation by the school, according to the popular Twitter page LibsofTikTok

On Feb. 1, LibsofTikTok posted video footage of the Kershnar claiming that there is a moral justification for having sex with children as young as one-year-old, comparing it to "willing" participation in kickball.

[RELATED: WATCH: SUNY Prof defends 'adult-child sex,' saying 'I don't think it's blanket wrong at any age']

“Imagine that an adult male wants to have sex with a twelve-year-old girl. Imagine that she’s a willing participant," Kershnar said in the now-viral video. "A very standard, very widely held view that there’s something deeply wrong about this, and it’s wrong independent of it being criminalized." 

"It’s not obvious to me that is in fact wrong," he continues. "The notion that it’s wrong even with a one-year-old, is not quite obvious to me."

Shortly after the video circulated, Fredonia released a statement on the matter, calling Kershnar's views "reprehensible," and adding that the situation is being reviewed. 

[RELATED: Q&A: Student leader speaks out over Old Dominion professor defending pedophilia]

Kershnar has a long history of defending pedophilia, among other gruesome sexual topics. 

His university bio labels him a "distinguished" professor who focuses on "applied ethics and political philosophy" who has written extensively on matters of "abortion, adult-child sex, hell, most valuable player, pornography, punishment, sexual fantasies, slavery, and torture."  

In 2001, he wrote a paper titled, "The moral status of harmless adult-child sex" in which he "reject[s]" the notion that nonconsensual adult-child sex is immoral. 

