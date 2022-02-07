Campus Profile: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is a public university in North Carolina. Around 19,700 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.





Official Political Student Organizations:





Conservative Organizations:

Carolina Review

Federalist Society

First Amendment Law Review

Network of Enlightened Women

Students for Life at UNC-CH

Turning Point USA

UNC-CH College Republicans





Liberal Organizations:

Campus Y: Community Justice, Abolition, & Antiracism (CJAA) Collective

Campus Y: Students United for Immigrant Equality

Carolina Young Democratic Socialists of America

If/When/How: Lawyering for Reproductive Justice

Lambda Law Students Association

March for Our Lives UNC-CH

Medical Student Pride Alliance, UNC School of Medicine

Medical Students for Choice

Out in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics

Pearl Hacks

Pride@KFBS

queer_hack

Sexuality and Gender Alliance

STEM Pride of the Triangle

The Bridge

The Pleasure Activists

The Sewing Circle

UNC-CH LGBTQ Center

UNC-CH Young Democrats

UNCE-CH Queer People of Faith

UNControllables

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Queer and/or Transgender People of Color

Womyn of Worth





OpenSecrets Data on University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Employee Political Donations

In the 2020 election cycle, 90% of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 3% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from Open Secrets.





Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has been given a green light speech code. According to FIRE, “Green light institutions are those colleges and universities whose policies nominally protect free speech.”





COVID-19:

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.





Stories by Campus Reform about University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill:





REPORT: UNC Journalism school backs off plan to give tenure to author of debunked ‘1619 Project’

The University of North Carolina’s journalism school recently announced that it had tapped “1619 Project” founder Nikole Hannah-Jones to work as a professor.





Charges dropped against men who toppled UNC ‘Silent Sam’ monument

In 2018, Shawn Birchfield-Finn and Raul Jimenez took part in a “Silent Sam” protest where the statue was yanked off of the pedestal. In 2019, the two were found guilty of injury to real property, personal property, disorderly conduct and riot. Now, the two have been dismissed of their charges due to “more serious trials” in the backlog amid the pandemic.





UNC faces a lawsuit alleging discriminatory admissions based on race

The University of North Carolina Chapel Hill (UNC) was in court on November 9 to defend its admission practices. A lawsuit was filed by the non-profit group Students for Fair Admissions.