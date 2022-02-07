Campus Profile: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is a public university in North Carolina. Around 19,700 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is a public university in North Carolina. Around 19,700 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Carolina Review
Federalist Society
First Amendment Law Review
Network of Enlightened Women
Students for Life at UNC-CH
Turning Point USA
UNC-CH College Republicans
Liberal Organizations:
Campus Y: Community Justice, Abolition, & Antiracism (CJAA) Collective
Campus Y: Students United for Immigrant Equality
Carolina Young Democratic Socialists of America
If/When/How: Lawyering for Reproductive Justice
Lambda Law Students Association
March for Our Lives UNC-CH
Medical Student Pride Alliance, UNC School of Medicine
Medical Students for Choice
Out in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics
Pearl Hacks
Pride@KFBS
queer_hack
Sexuality and Gender Alliance
STEM Pride of the Triangle
The Bridge
The Pleasure Activists
The Sewing Circle
UNC-CH LGBTQ Center
UNC-CH Young Democrats
UNCE-CH Queer People of Faith
UNControllables
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Queer and/or Transgender People of Color
Womyn of Worth
OpenSecrets Data on University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Employee Political Donations
In the 2020 election cycle, 90% of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 3% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from Open Secrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has been given a green light speech code. According to FIRE, “Green light institutions are those colleges and universities whose policies nominally protect free speech.”
COVID-19:
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
Stories by Campus Reform about University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill:
REPORT: UNC Journalism school backs off plan to give tenure to author of debunked ‘1619 Project’
The University of North Carolina’s journalism school recently announced that it had tapped “1619 Project” founder Nikole Hannah-Jones to work as a professor.
Charges dropped against men who toppled UNC ‘Silent Sam’ monument
In 2018, Shawn Birchfield-Finn and Raul Jimenez took part in a “Silent Sam” protest where the statue was yanked off of the pedestal. In 2019, the two were found guilty of injury to real property, personal property, disorderly conduct and riot. Now, the two have been dismissed of their charges due to “more serious trials” in the backlog amid the pandemic.
UNC faces a lawsuit alleging discriminatory admissions based on race
The University of North Carolina Chapel Hill (UNC) was in court on November 9 to defend its admission practices. A lawsuit was filed by the non-profit group Students for Fair Admissions.