EXCLUSIVE: Genetics professor apologizes for calling Youngkin a 'Trumpist retard'

James Bogenpohl, an assistant professor at Christopher Newport University (CNU), was caught on video apparently calling Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin a "Trumpist retard" during a lecture in his genetics class.

On Friday, the video surfaced on Libs Of Tik Tok. The tweet received well over 1,000 likes, 400 retweets, and over 100 outraged comments.

Though other news media reported the same day that the Virginia university had yet to react to Bogenpohl's comments, CNU Interim Chief Communications Officer Bruce Bronstein told Campus Reform, "Dr. Bogenpohl has apologized to his students and the university for his lapse in good judgment."

"We are greatly disappointed by the inappropriate and hurtful comments made by Assistant Professor James Bogenpohl," Bronstein continued. "His remarks do not reflect the values or culture of the Christopher Newport community."

Daemian Hague, a student at CNU, told Campus Reform that the professor's comments appeared "insensitive."

"I’m not sure what any of this has to do with genetics, but I’d advise professors to stay on track with their lesson plans and leave opinion pieces out of the picture unless it is necessary or applies in some way," Hague said.

Use of the word "retard" has come under fire in academic circles.

Boston University published an article called "The Use of the R-Word and Why It’s a Problem," while the Special Olympics has been campaigning to "Spread the Word to End the Word" since 2009.

Bogenpohl's areas of research include "Genetics and Genomics of Alcohol Abuse," according to his university profile.

Campus Reform reached out to Dr. Bogenpohl as well as the Office of Governor Youngkin for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

