Campus Profile: Clemson University

Clemson University is a public university in South Carolina. Around 21,600 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Kate Willis '23 | Pennsylvania Campus Correspondent
Monday, February 7, 2022 6:31 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Clemson University is a public university in South Carolina. Around 21,600 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.


Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations: 

Clemson College Republicans

Turning Point USA

Clemson Students for Trump

Tigers for Life

Young Women for America at Clemson


Liberal Organizations:

Allies for Healthcare Diversity

Call My Name Student Advisory Board

Clemson College Democrats

Clemson NAACP

Clemson out in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics

Clemson PRIDE

Clemson Queer Students of Color Association

Clemson Rainbow Fellowship

Clemson YDSA

Clemson’s Sexuality & Gender Alliance

Lavender Graduate Association

LGBTQIA+ Engagement Committee

Planned Parenthood Generation Action

Queer in Life Sciences

The Association of Minority Psychology Students


OpenSecrets Data on Clemson University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 58.59% of Clemson University employee donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, while 41.41% of donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, according to data from Open Secrets.


Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Clemson University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, “Yellow light colleges and universities are those institutions with at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.”


COVID-19:

Clemson University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.


Stories by Campus Reform about Clemson University:


Clemson University is no longer prying into its students' sex lives 

Clemson announced the suspension of the controversial training late Wednesday night [2014].  The mandatory online Title IX training asked students about their drinking habits and sex lives and required identifying information to log in.


Exclusive: Admissions counselor admits to anti-Republican bias when 'reviewing' college apps'

An admissions counselor for Clemson University vented on social media about Republican student applicants. She called on Republicans to 'actively denounce' misogyny and white supremacy.


Clemson University students fight to ban 'racist' Tomi Lahren from campus

Fox News conservative personality Tomi Lahren is set to speak at Clemson University in April. Just days before the event at the South Carolina school, however, students demanded the school ban her.

