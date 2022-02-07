Campus Profile: Clemson University
Clemson University is a public university in South Carolina. Around 21,600 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Clemson College Republicans
Turning Point USA
Clemson Students for Trump
Tigers for Life
Young Women for America at Clemson
Liberal Organizations:
Allies for Healthcare Diversity
Call My Name Student Advisory Board
Clemson College Democrats
Clemson NAACP
Clemson out in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics
Clemson PRIDE
Clemson Queer Students of Color Association
Clemson Rainbow Fellowship
Clemson YDSA
Clemson’s Sexuality & Gender Alliance
Lavender Graduate Association
LGBTQIA+ Engagement Committee
Planned Parenthood Generation Action
Queer in Life Sciences
The Association of Minority Psychology Students
OpenSecrets Data on Clemson University Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 58.59% of Clemson University employee donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, while 41.41% of donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, according to data from Open Secrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Clemson University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, “Yellow light colleges and universities are those institutions with at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.”
COVID-19:
Clemson University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
Stories by Campus Reform about Clemson University:
Clemson University is no longer prying into its students' sex lives
Clemson announced the suspension of the controversial training late Wednesday night [2014]. The mandatory online Title IX training asked students about their drinking habits and sex lives and required identifying information to log in.
Exclusive: Admissions counselor admits to anti-Republican bias when 'reviewing' college apps'
An admissions counselor for Clemson University vented on social media about Republican student applicants. She called on Republicans to 'actively denounce' misogyny and white supremacy.
Clemson University students fight to ban 'racist' Tomi Lahren from campus
Fox News conservative personality Tomi Lahren is set to speak at Clemson University in April. Just days before the event at the South Carolina school, however, students demanded the school ban her.