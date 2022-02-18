Campus Profile: University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville is a public university in Arkansas. Around 22,800 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.





Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

College Republicans

Law Republicans

Network of Enlightened Women at University of Arkansas

This is Capitalism at the University of Arkansas

Turning Point USA at University of Arkansas

Vivus- Defending the Right to Life at University of Arkansas School of Law





Liberal Organizations:

Allies+ in Music

Diversity and Inclusion Student Council

Diversity, Inclusion, and You Association

Lavender Society

Law Young Democrats

National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP)

OMNI Student Coalition for Peace, Justice, and Ecology

oSTEM at the University of Arkansas

OutLaw

People Respecting the Individual Differences and Equality

Solidarity Society

Students Advocating for the Environment

Young Democratic Socialists of America at the University of Arkansas

Young Democrats at University of Arkansas





Campus Reform FEC Data on University of Arkansas, Fayetteville Employee Political Donations:

According to a Campus Reform analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) data, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville employee political donations contributed 88.89% to Democratic candidates, while 11.11% went to Republican candidates during the 2020 cycle.

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, “Yellow light colleges and universities are those institutions with at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.”









COVID-19:

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.





Stories by Campus Reform about University of Arkansas, Fayetteville:





Arkansas professor indicted for alleged secret China ties

A professor at the University of Arkansas was indicted on two counts of passport fraud 42 counts of wire fraud. The Justice Department said the charges demonstrate the "pervasive threat" that China poses to American innovation.





EXCLUSIVE: University of Arkansas pays communist speaker over $200 per minute. Take a look at the total bill.

Angela Davis was paid $20,000 to speak at an event at the University of Arkansas. According to the speaking contract obtained by Campus Reform, Davis spoke for 90 minutes. That averages out to about $220 per minute.

University of Arkansas spends over $40k teaching offended students to say 'Ouch!'

The University of Arkansas paid over $40,000 for a diversity training that teaches students how to say "Ouch!" when they hear stereotypes. Portions of the training obtained by Campus Reform state that "Ouch communicates a lot with little effort."