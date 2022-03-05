What is the Glossary for Cultural Transformation? Read about it here.

Boston University's Glossary for Culture Transformation is a campus-wide language guide that outlines "terms that are not well understood and have the potential for causing harm.”

The Glossary includes over 100 words and is divided into 5 main topics: Disability & Accessibility, Gender & Sexual Diversity (LGBTQIA+), Race & Ethnicity, Systems of Oppression, and Justice, Equity, & Belonging.

Among the terms is “nuero diverse," which reportedly describes “individuals with diverse or variant cognitive functioning.”

[RELATED: SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson's speech riddled with White supremacist ideas, according to academics]

The glossary is used by Boston University’s Office of Equity, Vitality, and Inclusion, Boston Medical Center (BMC), Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM), and Boston University Medical Group (BUMG).

Because the Glossary is considered “a living document, reflecting the evolving nature of language”, the university is “committed to ongoing, periodic revision to incorporate new concepts and evolving language."

Additionally, those affiliated with the Boston University Medical Campus may sign the "Words Matter" pledge, promising to use the Glossary to use “as a tool to be an ally and champion of justice, equity, and belonging.”

Moreover, those signing the pledge “commit to using words that disrupt systems of oppression” and continue to talk “about disparities that impact structurally marginalized populations in the context of systemic oppression.”

Campus Reform has extensively reported on the use of inclusive language guides on college campuses across the United States.

[RELATED: Calling fish 'trash' is now racist]

The Inclusive Language Guide at Florida International University placed restrictions on using gendered language that “served no purpose.”

Colorado State University’s Inclusive Language Guide urges limitations on the use of “American” in addition to gendered language.

More recently, the University of California, Irvine established a five-paged “Inclusive IT Language Guide” for those in the technological field of study.

Campus Reform reached out to Boston University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.