Campus Reform | Instructor makes Taylor Swift music course about race
Instructor makes Taylor Swift music course about race

New York University is using Taylor Swift to teach students about Whiteness and American nationalism.

A Rolling Stone journalist is teaching the spring 2022 course.

Alexa Schwerha | Reporter
Friday, February 18, 2022 3:43 PM

New York University is using Taylor Swift to teach students about Whiteness and "American nationalism."

This semester, students at the university's Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music are taking a class on the music star. But according to the course description, which Variety obtained, the class has a political focus. 

[RELATED: UPDATE: Harvard backs off BIPOC-only music program]

"Through readings, lectures and more, the class delves into analyses of the culture and politics of teen girlhood in pop music, fandom, media studies, whiteness and power as it relates to her image and the images of those who have both preceded and succeeded her," the course description reads.

In addition to learning practical topics such as copyright and ownership, students will also get a taste of "American nationalism and the ongoing impact of social media on the pop music industry."

[RELATED: ASU welcomes new prof who focuses on applying 'Critical Race Theory' to music]

The course instructor is Brittany Spanos, a journalist at Rolling Stone who spoke with the student publication NYU Local. 

“My own experience in classrooms teaching about white artists and white cultural figures is that race is often absent from those conversations,” Spanos told the outlet. 

Spanos had announced her spring 2022 course on Twitter last November. 

The course runs from Jan. 26 to Mar. 9. Variety reported that there was a waitlist for the course. 

Campus Reform has reached out to Spanos and New York University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

